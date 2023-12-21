YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Society of St. Vincent de Paul served up Christmas meals for people in need Thursday.

Families were treated to ham dinners in the basement of the old Saint Cyril and Methodius Church on East Wood Street. Santa and his four-legged helper had gifts on hand upstairs for the children. Board President Anne Kravitz says they expected to feed close to 400 people which couldn’t be done without a lot of help.

“This could not happen without all the wonderful volunteers and the contributions that we get at Christmas time and throughout the year,” said Kravitz.

Kravitz said a family is donating their time to serve a meal on Christmas day too. That dinner will also take place in the basement of the former church on East Wood Street from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.