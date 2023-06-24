YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local organization is bringing to light a city ordinance after they were denied funding for a tutoring program.

First News reported on June 20 that Youngstown City Law Director Jeff Limbian sent out a letter to the F.A.M.I.L.Y. Empowerment Student Achievement Institute (FESAI) letting them know they would not receive $90,000 in funding even though city council already approved it.

The letter sent by Limbian claimed FESAI’s tutoring proposal did not meet American Rescue Plan federal guidelines and it was not put together well.

This led to an intense city council meeting the following day, where council members questioned who has the authority to overturn their decisions.

Now, a representative from FESAI has responded to Limbian’s letter asking for more clarity in city policies.

The response stated, “It is disconcerting to learn (after the fact) that a request does not meet legal requirements because, as you stated – you (Law Director Limbian) did not notify Mayor Brown, council members or other departments of the Federal ARP laws or correct process before you (Law Director Limbian), the president of council and Mayor Brown signed ORD 22-444.”

Council approved the funding on Dec. 7, and on Dec. 12 the ordinance was signed by Limbian and Mayor Tito Brown. Limbian says these signatures are for the purpose of moving the ordinance to the discussion phase and they do not equate to the appropriateness of the ordinance.

However, FESAI referenced a city ordinance that says otherwise. Youngstown Codified Ordinance, section 13, amended on Nov. 4, 2003, says the following:

“Any ordinance or resolution passed by the Council shall be signed by the President or President Pro Tempore, and be presented forthwith to the Mayor by the City Clerk. If the Mayor approves such ordinance or resolution, the Mayor shall sign it within ten days after its passage or adoption by the Council, but, if the Mayor does not approve it, the Mayor shall within ten days return it, together with the Mayor’s objections, to the City Clerk, who shall transmit the same to the Council at the next regular meeting thereof, which objections the Council shall cause to be entered in full on its journal. The Mayor may approve or disapprove the whole or any item or part of an ordinance or resolution appropriating money. If the Mayor does not sign or disapprove an ordinance or resolution after its passage or adoption, within the time specified, it shall take effect in the same manner as if the Mayor had signed it.”

The funding ordinance was passed by council, then signed by the mayor. However, it was never sent back to council with objections. It also never made it to the board of control, where the mayor would have the power to veto council’s decision.

At the most recent council meeting, Sixth Ward Councilwoman Anita Davis frustratedly said if there is an issue with an ordinance passed by council, they need to go through the correct process.

“If you don’t like it, veto it, and be done with it, just veto it,” Davis said at the meeting. “And then we can override the veto or go back and come to you and say, ‘What more is needed?'”

In the denial letter Limbian sent to FESAI, he also stated, “The full federal requirements were not communicated to the mayor, city council or the other city departments within the federal legislation and we are continuing to learn all of the funding, reporting, and auditing duties of distributing funds.”

However, for over a year, the city has utilized an ARP Committee, tasked with overviewing ARP funding requests and determining if they meet guidelines. This committee is made up of the mayor, the law director, two council members, and several other people.

In FESAI’s response email, they ask two questions for clarity:

1) What were the criteria of the ARP funding? If Law Director Limbian did not transmit the criteria to you or the City Council (as he stated in the declination letter), how would Councilman Jimmy Hughes ensure that we fulfilled the prerequisites prior to submitting the proposal?

2) What qualifications (outlined in advance) did our proposal not meet?

First News reached out to Limbian for comment but has not heard back yet.