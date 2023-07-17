YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several local nonprofit organizations and community leaders have come together, with the goal of informing people on how they can make changes in their community.

The group consists of the Community Foundation, YWCA, Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership and several other organizations.

The collective group of contributors calls the movement “Building A Better Table.”

The Building A Better Table coalition has hosted several community events. Their most recent event is a three-part series, featuring leaders who have led change initiatives.

The coalition wants to provide people with the tools they need to make a difference in their community.

“Really, we just want everyone to realize they have power, and that, that can be channeled to make change at any level,” explained Community Foundation’s Community Relations and Engagement Coordinator Josh Medore.

The next session for Building a Better Table will take place this fall. More information can be found on the organization’s website.