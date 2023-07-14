YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley is a non-profit organization that serves our community. Their goal is to bring equity and success to the people of the Mahoning Valley. Recently, the foundation gave over $150,000 in student scholarships.

“We like to say we connect people who care with causes that count,” said Casey Krell, director of Donor Services.

Krell says their mission is to help the community thrive. They work with other community organizations to invest where needed.

“So the other side is getting really knowledgable and building strong relationships with folks leading change and do important work in the community, and understanding what their financial needs are,” Krell said.

Riley Mesler is one of the recipients of the student scholarships given out by the Community Foundation.

“When I was in high school, it was one of the scholarships that they talked to us about. Since then, I applied that year and I’ve applied every year since then that I’ve been in college,” Mesler said.

Mesler is a graduate of West Branch High School in Beloit. She says she was encouraged by her high school guidance counselor to apply for scholarships through the Community Foundation.

“Leaving home to go to college and pursue that next step isn’t always the easiest thing to do, but knowing that we have a community that supports us is a really good feeling,” Mesler said.

Mesler is entering her last year of college. She is studying to become a nurse and she is grateful that some financial burden is lifted.

Krell hopes to continue helping other students in the community.

“We work with a variety of different volunteer scholarship committees that review and select who they feel like would be a really meaningful investment in that student’s educational path,” Krell said.

Krell says they are happy to partner with other organizations that have the funds and the passion to award the scholarships.