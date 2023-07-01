YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown natives and musical group Kool and the Gang were honored on Saturday.

Supporters and family members gathered at the Covelli Center to witness their induction to The Youngstown Walk of Fame.

The band is known for Hits such as “Get Down on it,” “Celebration” and “Ladies Night.”



They were also given a Key to the City by Mayor Tito Brown.

The group was founded in 1964. Since then, they have won one Grammy and three American Music Awards. They also have a new album coming out soon.

Founding member Robert Kool Bell says Youngstown has played an influence on him.

“Youngstown has so many great musicians here. The Ohio Players, Bootise, the Isley, Baby Face,” Bell said.

Kool said the group was honored to receive its star.