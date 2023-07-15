YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning Valley Mobile Market is celebrating one year of serving the community.

The idea for the market came from the community group A.C.T.I.O.N. The group saw the need to bring fresh, affordable produce to neighborhoods without grocery stores nearby.

On Saturday, the group celebrated the anniversary with free food and $10 vouchers for people to shop on the truck.

The group is grateful to the community for giving them the opportunity to serve.

We spoke to A.C.T.I.O.N.’s executive director about the mobile market.

“We have served over 9,000 people in the Valley. Also, we have been at over 343 sites and we do not intend to stop,” said Rose Carter.

Organizers say the mobile market is for everybody and they go wherever they are needed.