YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In 2018, Riviera Creek started growing and processing marijuana for medical purposes in a warehouse on Crescent Street just north of downtown Youngstown.

Five years later, a ballot issue for November is just petition approval away from deciding if recreational marijuana should be legal in Ohio.

Riviera Creek owners Brian and Daniel Kessler say the illegal marijuana people in Ohio are smoking now can be dangerous.

“Be they laced or just something that’s handled or stored poorly,” said Brian Kessler.

The Kesslers say they support the proposed plan to legalize marijuana, primarily because it’ll be regulated and safe.

“Anything I can do to support that in any way that makes safe, tested, regulated product be what people interact with, I’m all for it… and this does that,” said Brian Kessler.

In order to keep their marijuana safe, the Kesslers use Riviera Creek’s genetics room, where everyone wears protective suits.

“We use tissue cultures to grab our plants from microscopic levels,” said Brian Kessler.

Their plants are started as tiny cells, which in 12 weeks grow into something to be harvested.

“So we always are maintaining exactly the same product,” said Brian Kessler.

In five years, Riviera Creek has grown from Brian and Daniel to a busy place that employs nearly 100 people.

It continues to expand today, announcing a loyalty program for frequent buyers and a new product called Riv Sticks — plastic containers of marijuana that sell for $12.

“Rarely is there ever anything in a cannabis store that’s under $20,” said Brian Kessler.

If the ballot issue passes, the Kesslers say demand should grow from five to 10 times what’s currently used for medical purposes.

“The millions and millions of dollars being spent on it illegally would all be now regulated and taxed. So there would be a benefit,” said Daniel Kessler.

Riviera Creek is prepared to expand.

“Within our current facility, we have lots of room to grow, and once we see when we build out the full facility, if that’s servicing the market and there’s more demand, we might have to make decisions from there,” said Brian Kessler.

Brian believes that Riviera Creek is to a point where it’s making money — not a lot, but a little. The two will continue to reinvest in the business and continue to expand.