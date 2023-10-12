YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A man from Columbiana County won a $1-million second-tier prize in the Ohio Lottery’s Billion scratch-off.

Frank Phillips of Leetonia purchased his winning ticket at Hollywood Gaming Mahoning, according to a press release.

The $1-million Ohio Lottery prize is an annuity, paid as $50,000 a year for 20 years before taxes. Frank chose the $500,000 cash option payout and he will receive approximately $360,000 after federal and state tax withholdings.

As of October 11, the Ohio Lottery has 82 second-tier prizes remaining in the scratch-off. Phillips beat odds of 1 in 235,636 to win.