YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison on gun and drug charges.

Daniel May, 30, was sentenced by U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after pleading guilty March 16 to charges of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine; two counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl; distribution of fentanyl; distribution of fentanyl, cocaine and tramadol; distribution of crack cocaine; and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He was first indicted May 25, 2022, on the firearms charges but a grand jury returned a superseding indictment March 7 with the other charges.

A bill of information in the case charged May with taking part in drug sales in Youngstown between February 2020 and January 2022. The bill lists several dates in that time period in which May is accused of selling drugs.

The original indictment in the case was filed after investigators served a search warrant in January 2022 at a home on Matta Avenue on the West Side that May listed as his address.

An affidavit attached to the criminal complaint in that case said investigators found a M&P 15 rifle loaded with two drum magazines, a loaded 9mm semiautomatic handgun and a loaded 10mm semiautomatic handgun.

Investigators also found several rocks of crack cocaine that someone tried to flush down the toilet, and lab tests later showed a residue found on the bathroom floor contained a mixture of fentanyl.

May was not at the home when the warrant was served, but investigators obtained another warrant to get a DNA sample from May and were able to obtain it.

That DNA was tested and compared to the DNA found on the guns. The affidavit said there was a strong possibility that May’s DNA was one of four DNA profiles found on the guns.

May is not allowed to have or be around a gun or ammunition because of convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in 2014 for possession of cocaine and in 2015 for trafficking in heroin and tampering with evidence.

The government is also seeking to seize $10,289, found on two separate occasions that the government contends is the profit from illegal drug sales.