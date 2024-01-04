YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man charged in federal court with selling methamphetamine pleaded guilty Thursday.

Chantell Daniel pleaded guilty to three counts of distribution of methamphetamine during a change of plea hearing in U.S. Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

Daniel will be sentenced April 15 following a presentence investigation. He remains out on bond until then.

An indictment against Daniel was unsealed Aug. 9, 2023. charging him with selling methamphetamine on May 23, May 30 and June 23.

The indictment did not say where those sales took place, only that they were in the northern district of Ohio.