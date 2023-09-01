YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County is offering unique resources for the community.

Maneuverability kits can now be rented from the library system. You can pick up a kit at any local library branch but they are in popular demand so it’s best to get on their waiting list as soon as possible.

The kits include a set of cones, a DMV book and more to help kids or anyone prepare for their driver’s test.

This is one way the library system is going above and beyond to impact the Valley.

“We are starting what’s called a ‘Library of Things’ and that’s things like this maneuverability kit that you can check out and not have to pay for with your own resources,” said Maggie Henderson with the Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County.

Kits can be rented for up to one week at a time.