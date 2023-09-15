YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A New York Times best-selling author who has published over 47 novels, and had his first one made into a major motion picture, will be in Youngstown soon.

David Baldacci will be at Youngstown’s main branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County on Sept. 21.

An opening reception with the author is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by dinner, a presentation, and a question and answer period with Baldacci. A signed copy of his latest book, “Simply Lies,” is included in the $150 ticket price.

Some of Baldacci’s bestsellers include:

“Absolute Power”

“The Innocent”

“The Fallen”

“The Camel Club”

“The Edge”

“The Winner”

“Total Control”

“Split Second”

“Absolute Power” was made into a movie in 1996 starring Clint Eastwood.

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the library’s development office at 330-740-6086.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Library Foundation literacy programs, future author events, and the Carol A. Bacon Fund.

The Library will close at 1:00 p.m. on September 21 to accommodate the set-up for the event.