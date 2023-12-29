YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a Brookfield school project has spread to Youngstown and got a lot of donations this year.
After a call for donations earlier this month, Sleep In Heavenly Peace in Youngstown has gotten over 400 comforter sets.
In addition to the Amazon orders they got, their two drop-off bins were “overflowing”.
“Please realize how many local children’s lives were enriched by your generosity. Again, words are inadequate to convey our thanks and appreciation,” the organization said in a statement.
They give new bedding for local kids between three and seven.
The group started nationally in 2012 and also has groups in Trumbull and Columbiana counties.