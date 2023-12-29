YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – What started as a Brookfield school project has spread to Youngstown and got a lot of donations this year.

After a call for donations earlier this month, Sleep In Heavenly Peace in Youngstown has gotten over 400 comforter sets.

In addition to the Amazon orders they got, their two drop-off bins were “overflowing”.

Credit: Travis Leonard, Sleep In Heavenly Peace

“Please realize how many local children’s lives were enriched by your generosity. Again, words are inadequate to convey our thanks and appreciation,” the organization said in a statement.

They give new bedding for local kids between three and seven.

The group started nationally in 2012 and also has groups in Trumbull and Columbiana counties.