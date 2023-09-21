YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local judge was honored Thursday evening for her work in the Youngstown court system.

Youngstown Municipal Court Presiding Judge Carla Baldwin was honored at the Youngstown Warren Black Caucus annual dinner for bringing resources promoting inclusivity and accessibility.

Organizers say Baldwin works hard to make positive change in the judiciary.

“She works hard for not just African Americans, but for everybody, all walks of life. She has done that not just in word, but in deed with some of the changes she is making in Youngstown Municipal Court,” says Jaladah Aslam, with the Youngstown Warren Black Caucus.

Baldwin says she feels honored to receive this award and is proud of the accomplishments she has made while sitting on the bench.

“We want to make sure that we increase access to justice. We’ve done that by adding the court’s first-ever Spanish-speaking interpreter, first-ever victim witness advocate employed by the court. We want to see, what does our community need?” Baldwin says.

Baldwin was elected to Youngstown Municipal Court judge in 2017.