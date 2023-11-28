YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Gold has been known as a hedge against inflation. With inflation high, many people have added gold and other precious metals to their investments.

The shine is returning for gold. It’s now worth over $2,000 an ounce.

Others are searching for jewelry pieces they don’t use anymore and trading them in.

Be aware that the price fluctuates.

“This is something where customers say, ‘Oh, maybe next week,’ and they come in next week, and I’m always disappointed to give them the bad news,” said Michael Miller, owner of The Coin Shop. “It was last week that [prices] were up. This is a right here, right now thing. When the customers come in – and they’re here when the prices are high – [it] puts smiles on their faces when I tell them what their items are worth.”

The price of silver is also near a record high as it sells for over $24 an ounce. That is a 30% increase since March.