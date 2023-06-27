YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — We’ve all felt the pain at the pump — that’s why Youngstown United as One and Check ‘N Go Mini Mart in Youngstown are teaming up to ease that burden a bit.

To celebrate the Fourth of July and help out the community, both will be giving away $1,000 in free gas, totaling $2,000.

The giveaway will take place this Saturday, July 1 at the gas station. Drivers are asked to form a line down Wilson Avenue and make that first right-hand turn into the Check N’ Go Mini Mart.

A crew from Youngstown United as One and the gas station will help pump gas for drivers.

“The whole idea was to get rid of that bad reputation Youngstown has. Youngstown has a lot of nice people in the community, so we want to show the good side of Youngstown and this is why we do it,” said Darrell Jones of Youngstown United as One.

“It’s always nice to help,” said Ghassan Musleh of Check ‘N Go Mini Mart. “I mean, everybody needs it, especially in these times.”

Gas will be given away on a first come, first serve basis until all $2,000 worth is given out.