YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Santa came early to Harding Elementary School on Wednesday.

Youngstown United as One held its annual Toys for Tots Drive. Students got to pick a favorite toy from a wide selection, and all of the toys were free.

It was the final scheduled giveaway for Youngstown United as One.

“A bittersweet moment here today because Youngstown United As One, I’m stepping down as president, so this will be our last time being together as a group,” said President Darrell Jones.

The group is disbanding at year’s end.