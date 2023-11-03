YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The golf season isn’t as long in northeast Ohio as it is in other places, but it was warm enough for a celebration on one local golf course.

A special reception for players was held Friday at Stambaugh Golf Course in Youngstown. The design was opened in 1923 and has been doing special events to recognize 100 seasons.

Two golfers First News spoke to feel it’s a hidden gem in the valley.

“The greens are just awesome,” said one golfer, named Cookie. “I think they’re the best in the area. They are just the nicest.”

“I like it so much because they maintain it real well,” said another golfer, named Pat. “They keep the leaves cleaned up and they have the grass cut and the greens are very good.”

Stambaugh Golf Course celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this summer. It’s named after Henry Stambaugh who donated the land for the course.