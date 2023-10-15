YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Area Jewish Film Festival kicked off on Sunday.

Each year, the community is invited out to the Jewish Community Center to view a wide variety of films. The films depict a broad spectrum of Jewish life and experience.

Anyone is welcome to participate — you do not need to be a member of the JCC.

“We choose movies that have Jewish ties and we think that really helps educate people. It gives them an idea about the history of Jewish people and the culture,” said Barbara Wilson with the Youngstown Jewish Community Center.

The following is a list of the films being shown: