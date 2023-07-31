YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Covelli Centre will be a busy place on Saturday. It’s hosting the African American Male Wellness Walk, an event intended to promote health not only in African American men but the whole family.

The goal is to save lives with early detection of health screenings.

John-Michael Oliver is the executive director of the African American Wellness Agency in Youngstown. He says they are preparing for a full day of activities.

“This Saturday, we’re having our 10th anniversary 5K walk and run for the Mahoning Valley. We will conduct free health screenings for men and women. There’s gonna be a kids’ play area, line dancing, and over 85 vendors, and so much more,” he said.

The 5k walk or run starts at 7 a.m., but the event lasts all afternoon.