YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown city law director sent out a letter Tuesday to a city councilwoman accusing her of violating federal laws with her use of American Rescue Plan funds.

Third Ward City Councilwoman Samantha Turner received the letter from City Law Director Jeff Limbian directing her to cease all ARP expenditures pending a full investigation.

“It has come to the attention of the Law Department that there were expenditures of ARP allocations which have been used by Cityscape, its employees and Councilwoman Turner contrary to federal law,” the letter starts off.

Turner is accused of using ARP funds for non-legislative functions such as lobbying for federal funds, dinners and alcohol, Cityscape administration fees, Airbnb rentals and more.

The letter states that a quarterly report between January 1 and March 31, 2023, shows “disturbingly inappropriate expenditures for lobbying to secure additions funds.” Limbian states this is a direct violation of the Byrd Anti-Lobbying Amendment.

The letter says that $425 in ARP funds was spent on dinners and alcohol at local restaurants.

“The Airbnb in Washington, the consulting firms, various vendors in Washington and the excessive Cityscape administrative fees are all suspect and must be analyzed in more depth and will require more review,” the letter states.

He goes on to state that it’s been suggested that ARP funds have been used for grant writing in order to secure more money.

“All such expenditures are not allowable and must be repaid by your organization and not with ARP funds,” the letter states.

“Councilwoman Turner’s involvement in Youngstown Cityscape’s review and selection of requests for qualifications and the selection of Milestone Consultants/Anthony Whitmore and City Architecture/Michelle Bandy-Zalatoris is not a legislative function and crosses the line of the administrative functioning of the city and must be discouraged. The meetings with congressional representatives and staffers was inappropriate and not in keeping with the city’s goals of correct ARP expenditures,” it states.

First News has reached out to Turner for comment, but as of yet has not heard back.

You can read the full letter below.