YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Jewish Community Center hosted a community North Side cleanup on Friday.

About 40 volunteers helped out throughout the day in collaboration with multiple organizations. Volunteers cleaned up trash, picked weeds and mulched.

Groups of people were seen cleaning up at JCC campus, Crandal Park and on Guadalupe.

“One we are taking care of our environment. Two, we are building community, and we are hoping people will see us out here and think, ‘Oh this is something I can do. It’s pretty simple but will help out the neighborhood I live in,'” said Barbara Wilson with the JCC.

The cleanup at JCC was aimed to make the park safer for kids.