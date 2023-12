YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One local church is doing its part for those in need of food.

Bethel Church of God and Christ at 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown is giving away food on Wednesday. The giveaway begins at noon and will run until supplies last.

Organizers say people can just pull through in their car and they will be given a bag of food. They say it’s helpful for people to bring I.D. but not necessary.