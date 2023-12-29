YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — New Year’s Eve is sure to be a hit in downtown Youngstown this weekend.

Now that Federal Street is open to two-way traffic businesses are already seeing increased foot traffic, and they’re anticipating bigger crowds for New Year’s.

Over at Penguin City, they’re hosting their second-annual year-end bash, featuring a local legend in the music scene: Del Sinchak.

Sinchak says he’ll be playing his last show, and the folks at Penguin City are thrilled to be hosting his act one last time.

“It’s fantastic. I’m excited for us, I’m excited for him. I know Del is really excited to be able to connect with a lot of his fans throughout the years,” said Richard Bernacki, with Penguin City.

Tickets for the event are still available, and Sinchak will hit the stage at 7 p.m. A balloon drop will take place 10 p.m. when he finishes performing.