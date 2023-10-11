YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 27 First News has reported on frustrated Downtown Youngstown restaurants and bars that are losing business because of construction. Now, an area business is stepping in to help.

Throughout the entire month of October, Alexander Concrete Coatings is holding a contest to support downtown businesses. For every $25 spent at any downtown restaurant or bar, you can receive one entry into a drawing for a brand-new Powersmart snow blower.

All you have to do is bring your receipt into their office on North Meridian Road. You must be 18 or older to participate and must be able to pick up the prize if you win.

Lisa Cardona with Alexander Concrete Coatings said as a small business, they understand the struggle of running a business and want to do their part to help out.

“It’s very important to support your community. You support where you live and you work, and that’s the only way that us as a community can continue to grow,” Cardona said.

Cardona says she wants to challenge other local businesses to a similar act of kindness.

A winner will be selected the week of November 6 via social media and a phone call.