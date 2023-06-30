YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As humane agents watch the latest demolition involving a house where animal hoarding was taking place, they say this was a situation they saw coming.

On Wednesday, agents, police and code enforcement officers removed 20 animals from a home on East Ravenwood Avenue. The house had no working utilities and was condemned five years ago. Yet, the man living there refused to leave until this week when authorities discovered parts of the house were caving in.

Code enforcement officers say this it was one of the worst situations they’ve ever seen, but humane agents it’s an end result of a system that is pushing them to the limit.

“It’s a direct response of COVID. The isolation, the lack of services that started during COVID has turned into this,” said Jane MacMurchy with Animal Charity. “We’re a charity. We have the entire county to work on. We can’t get out of the city, but we’re bridging that gap for human services as well as humane.”

MacMurchy said they are averaging two homes like this every week, and they are running out of space.

“I’m afraid that we’re gonna have to say we can’t take anymore at this current time,” she said.

Although the agency recently purchased a used warehouse to use as a new facility, volunteers and staff will need to raise thousands of dollars to renovate it before they can move in, as calls for help keep coming in.