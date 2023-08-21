YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Earlier this month, we brought you the story of Gabbi Giannios and Blake Cooper. The two young girls held a lemonade stand that was quite successful!

The girls ended up surprising the Salvation Army with a check for over $3,000 dollars. Monday, that money was put to good use at Paul C. Bunn Elementary School in Youngstown for the Salvation Army’s ‘Back to School’ program.

As part of the program, school supplies are being distributed to students all across the Mahoning Valley, and Gabbi helped pass out some of those supplies. She hopes to inspire other kids to just “be kind.”

“I’m very proud of her. We try to instill in her to do good things and treat people with kindness. That’s all we really ask for as parents,” said Geg Giannios, Gabriella’s dad.

Greg Giannios said that it’s exciting to see the kids pick out school supplies as a result of Gabbi and Blake’s kindness.