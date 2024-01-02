YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a change of leadership in the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation at the end of the year.
According to the organization’s Facebook Page, effective December 31, CEO Andrew Lipkin will retire and current Financial Resource Development Director Lisa Long will replace him. The announcement was posted Tuesday afternoon.
Lipkin has been with the Jewish Federation since 1985 in multiple roles before becoming CEO in January 2015.
The Facebook Post says Long has been the FRD Director since April 2018. She’s worked in a variety of nonprofit roles in Vermont and the Mahoning Valley for over 20 years.
In the post, Long was quoted saying:
When we moved here almost 12 years ago, the Jewish community embraced us with open arms and truly made this our home. It is now my turn to return that favor. I am ecstatic and honored to have been chosen as the next leader of Jewish Youngstown. It has been a goal I’ve been working toward since joining the Federation in April of 2018. The foundation that our CEO’s, Stanley Engel, Sam Kooperman, and Andy Lipkin, laid has set our community up for success. I am excited to take our Federation to the next level. This is not just a career for me, this is a calling. I am building a community for my children, and hopefully their children. Jewish Youngstown is our home.Lisa Long, CEO of the Youngstown Area Jewish Foundation