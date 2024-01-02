YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be a change of leadership in the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation at the end of the year.

According to the organization’s Facebook Page, effective December 31, CEO Andrew Lipkin will retire and current Financial Resource Development Director Lisa Long will replace him. The announcement was posted Tuesday afternoon.

Lipkin has been with the Jewish Federation since 1985 in multiple roles before becoming CEO in January 2015.

The Facebook Post says Long has been the FRD Director since April 2018. She’s worked in a variety of nonprofit roles in Vermont and the Mahoning Valley for over 20 years.

In the post, Long was quoted saying: