YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Coroner investigators have arrived at a home on Helena Avenue where police have converged.

Police were called to the home on the 4200 block of Helena Avenue on the South Side at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

Detectives, crime lab personnel, as well as a member of the department’s Internal Affairs Department are present.

Detective Sgt Sharon Burton, head of the department’s IAD, said police are investigating a “critical incident.” She would not specify what the incident is. She did ask that people stay away from the area.

WKBN

A house is blocked off with crime scene tape and an ambulance is present. An ambulance crew walked out of the home, but the gurney they were pushing was empty.

The area is blocked at the scene.

We are working to find out more information at the scene.