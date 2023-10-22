YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A large police presence has been called to a home in Youngstown on the South Side Sunday morning.

Four police cars are at a home on the 300 block of Marmion Avenue.

Police said that a 7-year-old child was shot.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox. Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.

Police are saying at this point that they are investigating that this incident was an accidental shooting.

The child was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. Police are waiting to hear about the condition of the child.

Officers are leaving the scene. Police will release a statement shortly.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.