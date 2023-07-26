YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday in municipal court after reports said police found a large amount of fentanyl in his car Tuesday during a traffic stop downtown.

Steve Gardner, 40, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of fentanyl, a second-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charges.

Reports said a car Gardner was driving just after 11 a.m. was pulled over at North Champion and Commerce streets for excessive window tint, and Gardner appeared to be very nervous.

Because he looked nervous, a police dog was used to search the car. Reports said the dog found three marijuana buds in the front seat and a large bag of fentanyl under the center console along with a bag of crack cocaine.

Also inside the car was a digital scale and $420 cash, reports said.