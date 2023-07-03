YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Coroners Office says a 74-year-old woman is the person who died Thursday after a fall at Lanterman’s Mill at Mill Creek Parks.

The woman is identified as Renee Moye. A hometown is not listed.

Moye was hiking when she fell about 50 feet after slipping on the west side of the West George trail, reports state.

Firefighters had to recover her body.

The circumstances surrounding her fall are still under investigation but her death has been characterized as an accident. An autopsy is being conducted by the Cuyahoga County Coroner’s Office.