Editor’s note: This story corrects the amount of Jacobs’ bond. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A preliminary hearing set for Monday in municipal court for a woman accused of killing a man with a car has been reset because she did not have a lawyer.

A new hearing date of Nov. 2 was set for Shanay Jacobs, 32, of Youngstown, who is charged with murder for the Oct. 15 death of Nathaniel Watson, 30, also of Youngstown.

Watson’s body was found about 5 a.m. Oct. 15 underneath a car in a yard in the 200 block of South Schenley Avenue by police answering a fight call.

Police arrested Jacobs a few hours later after interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance video.

Jacobs was to have a preliminary hearing before Judge Renee DiSalvo to determine if her case should be bound over to a grand jury and she told the judge last week at her arraignment she would be hiring an attorney.

However, Jacobs did not hire an attorney so she received a court-appointed one just minutes before she appeared in court Monday.

That attorney, Mark Lavelle, asked Judge DiSalvo for a continuance so he could meet with Jacobs and study the evidence in the case. The judge agreed.

Jacobs remains in the Mahoning County jail in lieu of $750,000 bond.