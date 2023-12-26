YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – We’re in a season of celebration right now — from Hanukkah to Christmas and now Kwanzaa, which started Tuesday.

Kwanza began in 1966 honoring the ancestral roots of African Americans, their families and values. It’s a time when loved ones come together like they did Tuesday night at New Bethel Baptist Church in Youngstown. It’s fitting because the first day is Umoja, which means unity.

Part of the celebration includes dancing. Nadia Simms has been dancing for 15 years.

“What Kwanza means to me is basically a big ‘ol party. Everybody coming in, no matter where we are, we’re always coming back home to see our family and just party with each other, catch up and celebrate each other — celebrate everybody’s accomplishments and how far we’ve come in life,” Simms said.

Kwanzaa lasts seven days with seven different principles. Kwanzaa can be celebrated by everyone and concludes on New Year’s Day.