YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Kool & The Gang will be the first group to be honored on the Youngstown Walk of Fame.

Robert and Ronnie Bell were born in Youngstown and started the band after they moved to New Jersey.

The marker to celebrate Kool & The Gang will be revealed at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Wean Park.

It will be the first star plaque on the Walk of Fame.

Kool & The Gang have a concert Saturday night at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.