YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new music camp kicked off Wednesday in Youngstown.

LV8 Studios partnered with the Public Library of Youngstown to bring kids to the Summer of Sound mini-music camp.

Kids were able to take part in three different mini workstations. This included a photography lesson, a music-producing lesson and DJing. Students were also given flash drives by the library to save all of their work.

“It’s been phenomenal. Planning, seeing their faces, seeing how engaged, seeing that they’re stepping into a new world and hands-on and having access to this type of technology early on, it’s extremely important,” said Charles Colvin, owner of LV8 Studios.

Wednesday was the first of four days that the camp will take place. There will also be one on June 21, July 12 and July 19. Other workstations will be set up, such as podcasting, live sound and lighting production.

Colvin said they have about 25 slots per camp day, and there are still spots open. To sign up a child, just register him or her online here: