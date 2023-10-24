YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is putting more of its American Rescue Plan funds to use.

City leaders, the directors of the Western Reserve Port Authority and the Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership held a “key passing ceremony” Tuesday for a building on Ridge Avenue that will eventually be donated to MYCAP to be used as a new senior citizens center.

“A place for these very vulnerable individuals in our city who just want to socialize. They want a place where they can meet, feel safe and where we can provide services. Where they can have fun,” said Shelia Triplett, executive director of MYCAP.

The city will use $2 million in ARPA funds to renovate the facility, which previously housed mental health counseling offices.

Directors hope the new center will open next summer.