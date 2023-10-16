YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting late Saturday evening on the South Side where a man was arrested on drug charges.

Marquise Wilkins, 30, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possession of fentanyl, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Wilkins is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court.

Police were called about 11:35 p.m. to the single-digit block of West Boston Avenue for several separate gunshot sensor calls, and when they arrived, they saw a car back into a driveway and a person get out of the car and enter an apartment.

Police checked around the car and found several spent shell casings, reports said. They knocked on the door and asked if they could check inside for victims, reports said, and Wilkins allowed them inside.

Police found no victims inside but reports said there was an open box on a stove that had fentanyl inside in plain view. Also inside the home was a magazine loaded with ammunition and some mushrooms on a couch, reports said.

Officers also noticed an electrical box in an unusual place, and when they checked that, they discovered more fentanyl, reports said.

Reports said Wilkins told police he would not have allowed them inside the house if he had drugs inside.

As police were searching the house, they received word that a juvenile showed up at St. Elizabeth Health Center with a gunshot wound connected to the initial gunfire. Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said the juvenile is in stable condition and detectives are investigating.