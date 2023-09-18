YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a city man accused of attacking a prison guard.

Marco Cardenas, 34, is on trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of possession of a deadly weapon while under detention and attempted murder with criminal gang and repeat violent offender specifications.

He is accused of a Dec. 29, 2021, attack on a corrections officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Facility on Hubbard Road.

Cardenas is serving a sentence of 21 years to life in prison for the Oct. 9, 2011, shooting death of Jack Manigault, 40.

Manigault was killed as he was in bed with his girlfriend in a house on East Avondale Avenue on the South Side.

Cardenas pleaded guilty in common pleas court and was sentenced in April 2012.