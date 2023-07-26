YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– The Jewish Community Center will be hosting a junior lifeguard program in Youngstown next month.

According to a press release, the program will be for children ages 11 to 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. August 7 – August 11 at the JCC’s Logan Campus, on the 3200 block of Logan Way.

This junior lifeguard program helps to build a foundation of knowledge and skills for future lifeguards. Individuals who sign up will improve their swimming skills, gain knowledge of water safety and rescue skills, and build confidence.

Once they finish the program, participants will receive American Red Cross certificates in Basic Water Rescue, Pediatric CPR and First Aid, and Babysitters Training.

The cost of the program is $187 for JCC members and $250 for nonmembers. Visit the JCC of Youngstown to register.