YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A trial for a pair of siblings accused of taking part in a 2021 shooting death has been continued until March to allow defense attorneys time to prepare for evidence detailing the locations of the defendant’s cellphones.

Judge John Durkin Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court granted the motion to continue the trial of Marquez Thomas, 26 and CMone Thomas, 22, both of Youngstown.

The motion was made by the attorney for Marquez Thomas, Lynn Maro.

The trial for the two had been set to begin Monday. They are accused of taking part in the Dec. 27, 2021, shooting death of Joseph Addison, 42, at an apartment complex on Tyrell Avenue on the West Side.

The trial will now be held March 4.

Marquez Thomas is charged with aggravated murder while his sister faces a charge of complicity to commit aggravated murder. Both are in the Mahoning County Jail awaiting trial.

Last week, prosecutors disclosed that they would be introducing evidence that will pinpoint where the defendants’ cellphones were when Addison was killed based on information gleaned from local cellphone towers.

While the location data was not new evidence, the report detailing it is.

Maro asked for time to hire an expert to examine the report to aid in her defense and Judge Durkin said he agreed that an expert witness to examine the report would be helpful in ensuring that all the rights of Marquez Thomas and his sister were met.

Tony Meranto, the attorney for CMone Thomas, also asked Judge Durkin if his client could be released on her own recognizance or be given a reduced bail. Meranto said he was ready to go to trial Monday, but because of the new report by the state, the case is being continued.

Meranto said it is not the fault of his client that the case is being continued and she should not be penalized by having to stay in jail. He also noted his client has no prior criminal record, although she was on the run for several months before she turned herself in.

Her bond is presently $125,000, which was reduced earlier this year from $1 million.

Judge Durkin said that under Marcy’s Law, a decision can only be made after both the victims in the case and prosecutors are formally notified of the request and a hearing must be held. Meranto said he would file a formal motion to request a hearing.