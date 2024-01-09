YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown woman accused of causing the death of a toddler pleaded not guilty Tuesday at her arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Trial for Brianna Zagotti, 29, has been set for Jan. 11 before Judge Maureen Sweeney on charges of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and endangering children, a third-degree felony.

The charges come from a July 7 incident at the Compass West apartments where police were called for an unresponsive child.

When police arrived, Zagotti was giving CPR to the 1-year-old child, who later died. Reports said the child ingested fentanyl.

Reports do not say if the child was her child.

Magistrate Dennis Sarisky increased her bond from $10,000 to $75,000 over the objections of her attorney, Aaron Meikle.

Meikle said nothing has changed since his client’s preliminary hearing in October except for the fact that the manslaughter charge was added when she was indicted last month and that she appeared in court Tuesday on her own.

Sarisky said he understood but added that the first-degree felony charge that was added to her is significant and requires a higher bond.