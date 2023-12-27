YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A judge last week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court last week denied a motion to suppress the statements to police of a man who was charged with a December 2022 double homicide.

Judge John Durkin issued his ruling Dec. 21 in the case against Mikese Stevens, 24, who faces two counts of murder charges for the Dec. 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Sanders, 51, and Kimberly Kalasky, 41. They were found shot to death in a home on Cherry Hill Drive on the West Side.

Stevens was arrested a couple of days after the bodies of the two were found. He was questioned by police and released before he was arrested.

Defense attorney Rhys Cartwright-Jones said in his suppression motion that his client went to the police station shortly after the murder with his father and aunt. Stevens was not aware when he was there that police considered him a suspect, and he spoke to a detective and another officer in an off-the-cuff conversation where he gave incriminating answers, Cartwright-Jones wrote.

None of those officers ever read Stevens his Miranda Rights against self-incrimination, Cartwright-Jones wrote, and because of that, the statements he made to police should be suppressed.

In his ruling, Judge Durkin wrote that Stevens volunteered to speak to lead investigator Detective Sgt. Chad Zubal and he was told several times when the interview began he was not under arrest and that we would be going home when it was over.

However, while he spoke to Zubal, Stevens made some statements that changed his status from witness to suspect, Judge Durkin wrote. At that point, Zubal read Stevens his Miranda Rights, or his rights to have a lawyer present and against self-incrimination. Stevens continued to speak, Judge Durkin wrote.

Judge Durkin wrote that Stevens appeared before the police voluntarily, and even though the interview was at the police department, that does not mean he was in custody. Police never handcuffed Stevens or told him he was under arrest, Judge Durkin wrote.

Judge Durkin conceded that being interviewed in a police station can be “traumatic and intimidating” and that “there may be some inherent or unspoken truth in the assertation that a person’s ‘freedom to leave was restricted in any way.'”

Nevertheless, the judge wrote, Stevens’ ability to leave was never restricted by police.

A trial date has yet to be set in the case. There is a Jan. 9 pretrial date scheduled before Judge Durkin.