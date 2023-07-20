YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s another blow to developers of the Chill Can plant on Youngstown’s east side.

A Mahoning County Magistrate Thursday ordered the Mitchell Joseph Corporation to pay the city more than $733,00 in damages for failing to turn over court-ordered documents in its lawsuit with the city.

Court documents state that amount is in addition to the $1.5 million the company may be forced to re-pay the city for funds given to help develop the project. that never came to fruition.

The site has sat untouched for years with only unfinished buildings and weeds growing on it.

Last year, a judge agreed with a magistrate’s ruling that Chill Can breached its contract with the city and owes it $1.5 million.