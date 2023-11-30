YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Congressman Bill Johnson is getting a big pay raise with his new job as president of Youngstown State University.

Details of his contract show that his annual salary will be $410,000 when his three-year contract begins on March 14, 2024. He makes $174,000 as a congressman.

Johnson could also receive a bonus if he meets the goals and metrics set by the YSU Board of Trustees. The bonus would be 25% of Johnson’s salary or $102,500.

Johnson will also be able to enroll in healthcare and life insurance with the university as well as Ohio Public Employees programs.

The deal comes with 22 days of vacation per year and 15 days of sick leave.

Historically, the YSU president lives in the Pollock House on Wick Avenue. The University pays the real estate taxes, insurance and utilities, including cable television and internet services. It also takes care of groundskeeping, housekeeping and maintenance of the interior and exterior. Johnson is expected to purchase any furnishings he would prefer.

Johnson’s wife, LeeAnn Johnson, will have access to university services, including the libraries and recreational facilities.

The university will provide Johnson with an automobile allowance of $750 per month with mileage reimbursement.

The agreement says that the board can terminate Johnson’s contract at any time with or without “cause,” with a majority vote by the board. One comes with no strings attached and the other comes with a severance package.

Johnson replaces Jim Tressel as president. Tressel retired in February 2023. Dr. Helen Lafferty has been serving as interim president.