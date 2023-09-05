YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Columbiana Association of Realtors (YCAR) was formed in 1910. It’s starting a new position for the first time in its 113-year history. That’s the focus of JobsNOW tonight.

YCAR is hiring a community service coordinator. The job is to plan and prepare all of its events, plus manage the organization’s legislative and community service activities.

“This year, we made almost $22,000 from our golf outing. So if that event isn’t put on right, we’re not going to get the sponsors or the participants and make the money that we need from it,” said YCAR CEO Roberta Hiller

Hiller says this is the first time YCAR has had a community service coordinator. The person will get to work with all of the different committees to make sure each event fits their needs.

“I think it’s one of the most fun positions to have in the office because you get to work with venues and get to work with the people — the committees are always so much fun,” Hiller said.

The hire should feel comfortable with computers, be able to multi-task and be a good communicator. They can’t be a realtor though, that’s a conflict of interest. The community service coordinator will work with the realtors group to support all realtors.

“I mean, it’s fun. I love working with the realtors and I think somebody would really enjoy this position. It’s going to be probably one of the best ones we have,” Hiller said.

You can apply by mailing, emailing ceo@ycar.org or dropping off a resume to YCARS at 5405 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.