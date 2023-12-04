YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A regional management company with ties to some headliner events in Youngstown wants to expand to further markets.

JAC Management Group is an entertainment facilities management company. JAC Live is a concert and event promoter responsible for events such as Y-Live and the grandstand entertainment at the Canfield Fair.

The companies are looking to further expand their business in markets across the U.S.

According to a news release from the companies, growth will be propelled by two promotions. The founding member of both organizations, Ken Bigley, will be promoted from vice president to chief operating officer. Jordan Ryan, current executive director of JAC Management Group’s Youngstown-based properties, will be promoted to vice president of both JAC Management Group and JAC Live.

The companies state this expansion follows numerous years of growth, citing the execution of 100 events annually in 2022 and 2023.