YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The topic of school speed cameras was brought up Thursday at the Youngstown Safety Committee meeting, more specifically, whether or not those who are fined are able to dispute it.

By the time school starts, 22 school zones will have speed cameras provided by Blue Line Solutions. This is three more than what is in operation now.

So far, roughly $270,000 in revenue has been generated from the speed cameras.

During the safety meeting, Fifth Ward Councilman Pat Kelly asked whether or not there is a way for a person to dispute these fines.

“I’m getting a lot of calls that they’re not even getting the opportunity to dispute them,” Kelly said.

“The courts have not been set up. I have tried and tried and tried. It’s in the hands of the law department and the court, and there’s not much more I can do,” said Lt. Robert Gentile.

Kelly stated that the fact there is no way to dispute tickets being issued is a major concern of his.

“I mean you’re just, they’re just flashing cameras and just telling people, ‘Oh, you’re guilty.’ To me that’s just, it’s not right,” he said.

Gentile stated that the way the city ordinance is written, any dispute would go through the Youngstown Municipal Court.

City ordinance 307.04 states that, any person who receives a ticket for civil violation can “contest the ticket by filing a written request for a court hearing to review the ticket in a form approved by the Court.”

However, it was stated at the meeting that no such court has been set up yet.

“I think we should consult with the law department about rewriting the ordinance. To go to the courts when it’s not necessary. We have other things that we have done in the past, and we had our own arbitrator,” said Second Ward Councilman Jimmy Hughes.

“My problem is they don’t even have an opportunity to dispute that. Basically, you’re calling people guilty before they’re even proven innocent. I have a problem with that,” Kelly said.

Gentile made the point that people can still contest the ticket, but it’s in “limbo” until they can get a court date.