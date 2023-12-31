YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some in the valley kicked off the new year a little early –

about 12 hours early!

The Jewish Community Center held a “Noon Year’s” party Sunday afternoon.

They counted down to when the clock hit noon for all the kids who can’t stay up until midnight.

There were noisemakers, hot chocolate and ice skating.

Those with the JCC say they love helping ring in the new year with the kids.

“It means so much for them to have fun, for them to use those noisemakers as much as possible and for them to have fun on the ice, as well,” said Mo Gallardo of JCC.

It was one of several afternoon celebrations throughout the Valley.