YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The death of a 28-year-old man whose body was found Monday in Mill Creek Park is still under investigation.

The man’s body was found at about 12:15 p.m. in a creek that flows into Lanterman’s Falls. His body had to be retrieved by city firefighters.

A news release from the Mahoning County Coroners Office said an autopsy was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Coroners Office but the results are not yet known.

The coroner’s office and Mill Creek MetroParks police are still investigating but foul play is not suspected.